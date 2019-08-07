Bohorquez’s single leads GCL Mets to 3-2 win over GCL Nationals

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Anderson Bohorquez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the GCL Mets to a 3-2 win over the GCL Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Juan Loyo scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on an error and advanced to second on an error.

GCL Mets went up 2-0 early after Ryan Shinn hit an RBI single in the first inning and Bohorquez scored on an error in the second. GCL Nationals answered in the fifth inning when Junior Martina and Leandro Emiliani hit RBI doubles.

Liam McCall (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jose A. Ferrer (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.