Jackson, Sommers lead Johnson City over Burlington

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Zach Jackson hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Jake Sommers allowed just three hits over eight innings as the Johnson City Cardinals topped the Burlington Royals 4-1 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a three-game winning streak for the Royals.

The grand slam by Jackson scored William Jimenez, Chandler Redmond, and Todd Lott and provided all the offense for Johnson City.

In the top of the first, Burlington grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Maikel Garcia.

Sommers (2-2) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Wilmer Jimenez (0-1) went two innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Garcia homered and singled for the Royals.