Montero carries Connecticut to 3-0 win over Aberdeen

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Keider Montero tossed a four-hit shutout, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 3-0 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday. The Tigers swept the three-game series with the win.

Montero (1-1) struck out eight and walked two to get the win.

All three runs came in the first inning. Connecticut got on the board first when Kingston Liniak scored on a wild pitch. The Tigers added to their lead when Eliezer Alfonzo hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Kona Quiggle.

Jake Lyons (0-3) allowed three runs and got two outs in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The IronBirds were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Tigers' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, Connecticut improved to 6-3 against Aberdeen this season.