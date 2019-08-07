Segovia’s double leads Biloxi over Tennessee in 11 innings

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Joantgel Segovia hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.

Max McDowell scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Segovia.

The Shuckers scored one run in the 10th before Tennessee answered in the bottom of the inning when Christian Donahue scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Tyler Spurlin (2-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and one hit over one inning. He also struck out two and walked one. Wyatt Short (5-4) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out three in the Southern League game.

Jake Gatewood homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

Biloxi improved to 4-2 against Tennessee this season.