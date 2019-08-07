Morgan’s homer leads Mobile to 5-1 win over Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Gareth Morgan hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 5-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the BayBears and a three-game winning streak for the Blue Wahoos.

The home run by Morgan capped a four-run inning and gave the BayBears a 4-1 lead after Brandon Marsh hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The BayBears tacked on another run in the sixth when Jhoan Urena scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Mobile right-hander Jeremy Beasley (6-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jhoan Duran (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over six innings.

Despite the loss, Pensacola is 14-7 against Mobile this season.