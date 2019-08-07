Kirwer’s run leads Lansing to 9-5 win over South Bend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Otto Lopez hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 9-5 win over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday.

The fielder's choice came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Lugnuts a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Lopez scored on a wild pitch.

The Lugnuts later added two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Johnny Aiello and D.J. Neal scored on an error, while Rafael Lantigua hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ryan Gold in the seventh.

Sean Wymer (6-11) got the win in relief while South Bend starter Faustino Carrera (6-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nelson Velazquez doubled and singled for the Cubs. Andy Weber doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.