Casteel’s homer leads Mississippi to 8-2 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Casteel hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to an 8-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday.

The home run by Casteel, part of a five-run inning, gave the Braves a 3-0 lead before CJ Alexander hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Riley Mahan hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Stone Garrett.

The Braves later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mississippi right-hander Connor Johnstone (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Pablo Lopez (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Bryson Brigman doubled and singled for the Jumbo Shrimp.