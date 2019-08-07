Garcia, Sierra fuel 13-5 Fayetteville win over Wilmington

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Miguelangel Sierra hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Luis Garcia struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 13-5 on Wednesday.

The home run by Sierra scored Enmanuel Valdez to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 4-1, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nick Pratto hit an RBI double, bringing home Brewer Hicklen.

The Woodpeckers later scored nine runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garcia (4-4) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing two hits.

Jonathan Bowlan (5-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Hicklen homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Blue Rocks.