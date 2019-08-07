Newsome, Liberato lead Arkansas to 4-1 win over NW Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Luis Liberato doubled and singled twice, and Ljay Newsome pitched six scoreless innings as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-1 on Wednesday. The Travelers swept the three-game series with the win.

Newsome (2-2) allowed two hits while striking out three and walking one to get the win.

Arkansas took the lead in the first when Donnie Walton scored on a groundout and Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run.

After Arkansas added a run in the fourth on a double by Mike Ahmed, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dairon Blanco hit an RBI single, bringing home Blake Perkins.

Scott Blewett (0-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits while striking out three in the Texas League game.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 17-7 against NW Arkansas this season.