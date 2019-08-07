Sports
Zavala, Torres lift Charlotte over Scranton/WB 12-2
MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Seby Zavala homered and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 12-2 on Wednesday.
Ramon Torres homered and singled twice with three RBIs and two runs for Charlotte.
Charlotte started the scoring in the second inning when Yermin Mercedes scored on a wild pitch and Torres hit a two-run single.
The RailRiders cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Erik Kratz hit a two-run single.
Charlotte later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Zavala hit a two-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.
Charlotte right-hander Donn Roach (3-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Camarena (4-8) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and five hits over six innings.
