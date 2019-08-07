Rosario’s triple leads Batavia to 6-3 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Dalvy Rosario hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 6-3 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The triple by Rosario started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Muckdogs a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Nic Ready hit an RBI single and Ready scored on a fielder's choice and Troy Johnston scored on an error.

In the bottom of the seventh, Williamsport cut into the deficit on a double by Jake Holmes that scored Nicolas Torres.

Geremy Galindez (4-0) got the win in relief while Alejandro Made (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-3. With the win, Batavia improved to 6-3 against Williamsport this season.