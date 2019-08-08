Frisbee, Quinn carry San Jose to 2-0 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Heath Quinn homered and had two hits, and Matt Frisbee struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the San Jose Giants topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 2-0 on Wednesday.

Frisbee (8-7) allowed six hits while walking two to get the win.

San Jose scored its runs when Sandro Fabian hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Quinn hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Jacob Nix (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Storm were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Giants' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.