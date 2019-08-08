Franco, Sequera lead the way for AZL Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Rafael Franco tripled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 12-1 on Thursday.

Jorge Sequera doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for AZL Reds.

AZL Reds started the scoring in the second inning when Franco hit a sacrifice fly and Elvis Gomez scored on a passed ball.

AZL Reds later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Luis Tejada hit a two-run double and Sequera hit a two-run single to help punctuate the blowout.

Dannysmel Tavarez (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Brayan Salaya (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The seven extra-base hits for AZL Reds included a season-high five doubles.

For the AZL Brewers Gold, Ashton McGee doubled and singled.

With the win, AZL Reds remains undefeated (4-0) against AZL Brewers Gold this season.