Sanchez leads Campeche to 5-2 win over Tabasco

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Asael Sanchez homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Piratas de Campeche topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 5-2 on Wednesday.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Tabasco cut into the lead when Daniel Carbonell hit a solo home run.

Campeche answered in the bottom of the frame when Sanchez hit a solo home run.

The Piratas later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a solo home run, while Carlos Mendivil hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Campeche right-hander Manuel Flores (8-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Marco Carrillo (3-11) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Humberto Castro reached base three times for the Olmecas.