Torres’ walk leads Puebla to 7-6 win over Oaxaca

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Nick Torres drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 7-6 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pericos and a three-game winning streak for the Guerreros.

Danny Ortiz scored on the play after he reached base with a double, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a walk by Issmael Salas.

Sasagi Sanchez (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jonathan Partida (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Julian Ornelas homered and doubled for the Guerreros.