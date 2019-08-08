Marcelino, Hearn lift Lancaster over Rancho Cuca. 5-2

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Marcelino tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the Lancaster JetHawks topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-2 on Wednesday.

Matt Hearn reached base four times for Lancaster.

Rancho Cuca. cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Jordan Procyshen hit a solo home run.

The JetHawks added to their lead in the fifth inning when Taylor Snyder hit an RBI single, bringing home Hearn.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The JetHawks later tacked on two runs in the seventh when LeeMarcus Boyd hit an RBI double and then scored on a walk by Casey Golden to secure the victory.

Lancaster right-hander Will Gaddis (8-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Gerardo Carrillo (2-9) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.