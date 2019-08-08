Perdomo leads DSL Blue Jays to 4-0 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Yaifer Perdomo allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the DSL Blue Jays over the DSL D-backs1 in a 4-0 win on Thursday. With the victory, the DSL Blue Jays swept the short two-game series.

Perdomo (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

In the top of the sixth, DSL Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie on a stolen base that scored Francisco Fajardo. The DSL Blue Jays then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Gustavo Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Willfrann Astudillo, while Emmanuel Sanchez and Gabriel Martinez both drove in a run in the ninth.

Victor Martinez (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out two and walking two in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL D-backs1 were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the DSL Blue Jays' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.