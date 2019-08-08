Rennie, Vasquez lead St. Lucie to 8-2 win over Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jeremy Vasquez hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Luc Rennie pitched seven scoreless innings as the St. Lucie Mets topped the Daytona Tortugas 8-2 on Thursday.

Rennie (7-5) allowed five hits while striking out one and walking one to get the win.

Up 2-0 in the second, St. Lucie added to its lead when Wagner Lagrange hit a two-run triple.

The Mets later added a run in the third and three in the fourth. In the third, Matt Winaker hit an RBI single, while Vasquez hit a three-run home run in the fourth.

Austin Orewiler (7-8) went two innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

St. Lucie improved to 7-1 against Daytona this season.