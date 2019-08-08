Correa, Smith lead Staten Island to 1-0 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Josh Smith doubled twice and singled, and Nelvin Correa allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Staten Island Yankees defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 1-0 on Thursday.

Correa (1-0) struck out seven and walked two to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Smith advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a ground out by Jacob Sanford.

Dan Hammer (0-2) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The IronBirds were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Aberdeen is 3-1 against Staten Island this season.