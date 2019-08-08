Politz leads State College to 4-1 win over Batavia

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Scott Politz struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the State College Spikes over the Batavia Muckdogs in a 4-1 win on Thursday.

Politz (3-3) allowed five hits to pick up the win.

State College started the scoring in the first inning when David Vinsky and Terry Fuller hit RBI doubles.

After State College added two runs, the Muckdogs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Julian Infante hit an RBI double, scoring J.D. Orr.

Andrew Miller (3-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.