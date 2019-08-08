Back-to-back homers by White, Raleigh fuel Arkansas win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Evan White and Cal Raleigh connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning to help lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-1 victory over Springfield Cardinals on Thursday.

White hit a two-run shot before Raleigh hit a solo shot that gave the Travelers a 3-0 lead.

Springfield answered in the bottom of the inning when Dylan Carlson hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Travelers later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Donnie Walton reached base four times in the win.

Arkansas right-hander Logan Gilbert (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Fagalde (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings.