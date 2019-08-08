Russell’s double leads Iowa to 4-3 win over Las Vegas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Addison Russell hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 4-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday.

The double by Russell capped a two-run inning and gave the Cubs a 4-3 lead after Mark Zagunis hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

After Las Vegas crossed the plate for three runs in the third inning, Iowa cut the deficit to 3-2 after Russell and Donnie Dewees hit RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings.

Dillon Maples (3-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jharel Cotton (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.