Booker, Remillard lead the way for Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Joel Booker homered and singled twice, driving home two runs as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 5-1 on Thursday.

Zach Remillard homered and singled for Birmingham.

Birmingham started the scoring in the first inning when Damek Tomscha hit a two-run single.

After Birmingham added a run in the second on a home run by Remillard, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brett Sullivan hit a solo home run.

The Barons added to their lead in the sixth when Booker hit a two-run home run.

Birmingham left-hander Bernardo Flores (3-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Thompson (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and three hits while only recording two outs.