Campos’ double leads Quad Cities to 8-4 win over Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Oscar Campos hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to an 8-4 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday.

The double by Campos came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the River Bandits a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Freudis Nova hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Grae Kessinger.

The River Bandits tacked on another run in the fifth when Michael Wielansky hit an RBI single, driving in Ramiro Rodriguez.

Nova homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Quad Cities.

Layne Henderson (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Clinton starter Remey Reed (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 9-3 against Clinton this season.