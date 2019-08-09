Americaan, Kelli lift Eugene over Boise 9-3

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Edmond Americaan homered and singled three times, driving home two runs as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Boise Hawks 9-3 on Thursday.

Fernando Kelli homered, tripled and singled with two runs for Eugene.

Eugene took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Caleb Knight.

The Emeralds later added one run in the second, three in the third, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Bryan King (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Boise starter Jeffri Ocando (1-6) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Michael Toglia homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Hawks.