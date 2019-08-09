White’s single leads Nashville to 8-6 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Eli White hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to an 8-6 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday.

The single by White, part of a two-run inning, gave the Sounds a 7-6 lead before Ronald Guzman scored on a pickoff later in the inning.

The Grizzlies tied the game 6-6 when Carter Kieboom hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

David Carpenter (2-0) got the win in relief while Dakota Bacus (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Grizzlies left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. Kieboom homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Grizzlies. Alec Keller singled twice, also stealing a base.