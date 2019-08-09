Dodgers ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (58-57, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-40, first in the NL West)

; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (10-7, 4.03 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-2, 3.22 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Dodgers are 34-17 against NL West teams. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .320.

The Diamondbacks are 19-29 against teams from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 37 home runs and is batting .320. Will Smith is 7-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 93 RBIs and is batting .280. David Peralta is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .242 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Hyun-Jin Ryu: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), A.J. Pollock: (groin), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Matt Andriese: (foot), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).