Gonzalez, Chirinos lift DSL Rangers1 over DSL Indians/Brewers 15-3
, (AP) -- Robert Gonzalez doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs as the DSL Rangers1 beat the DSL Indians/Brewers 15-3 on Friday.
Michael Chirinos homered and singled with five RBIs and two runs for DSL Rangers1.
With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth, DSL Rangers1 went out in front when Jose Rodriguez scored on a double play and Rehybell Perozo hit an RBI single.
DSL Indians/Brewers answered in the top of the next frame when Luis Valderrama hit an RBI single, driving in Henyer Gomez to cut the deficit to one.
The DSL Rangers1 later scored six runs in the seventh and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Chirinos hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Brandon Linares, while Chirinos hit a three-run home run in the eighth.
Starter Orceli Gomez (4-2) got the win while Felipito Santos (0-9) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.
In the losing effort, the DSL Indians/Brewers recorded a season-high 13 base hits. Isaac Curbata was a home run short of the cycle for the DSL Indians/Brewers. Francisco Gonzalez singled twice, also stealing a base.
With the win, DSL Rangers1 improved to 8-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.
