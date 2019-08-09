Princeton beats Bluefield 12-5

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Jelfry Marte scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 12-5 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Friday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rays a 1-0 lead before Nick Schnell scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Princeton later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Angelo Armenta hit a solo home run to help put the game away.

Angel Felipe (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Bluefield starter Sam Ryan (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Leonardo Jimenez singled three times, scoring two runs for the Blue Jays. Justin Ammons singled three times.