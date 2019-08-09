Rabago’s single leads Hartford to 3-1 win over Binghamton

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Chris Rabago hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday.

The single by Rabago capped a three-run inning and gave the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead after Luis Castro hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Binghamton broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Jason Krizan.

Tate Scioneaux (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joe Zanghi (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Hartford improved to 3-1 against Binghamton this season.