Segovia’s homer leads Biloxi to 5-2 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Joantgel Segovia hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Friday.

The home run by Segovia scored Ryan Aguilar to give the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

After Tennessee scored a run in the fourth on a single by Eddy Martinez, the Smokies tied the game in the sixth inning when Jared Young hit an RBI single, scoring Nico Hoerner.

The Shuckers took the lead for good in the seventh when Bruce Caldwell hit an RBI double, bringing home Weston Wilson.

Wilson homered and doubled, scoring two runs for Biloxi.

Johan Belisario (9-1) got the win in relief while Tennessee starter Cory Abbott (6-8) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Biloxi improved to 6-2 against Tennessee this season.