Herb leads Bowie to 4-1 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Tyler Herb allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 4-1 win on Friday.

Herb (2-2) allowed one run while striking out one and walking three to pick up the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Richmond cut into the lead when Zach Houchins hit a solo home run.

The Baysox added to their lead in the fifth inning when Anderson Feliz hit an RBI single and Cedric Mullins scored on a groundout.

Brandon Lawson (5-7) went six innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Houchins homered and singled for the Flying Squirrels.

With the win, Bowie improved to 8-3 against Richmond this season.