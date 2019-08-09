Jimenez’s homer leads Johnson City to 8-7 win over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- William Jimenez hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to an 8-7 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Friday.

The home run by Jimenez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Cardinals a 6-5 lead before Ben Baird scored on a double play later in the inning.

Elizabethton answered in the bottom of the frame when Willie Joe Garry Jr. hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the seventh when Trejyn Fletcher hit an RBI single, bringing home Liam Sabino.

Wilberto Rivera (1-0) got the win in relief while Denny Bentley (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Matt Wallner doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Twins.