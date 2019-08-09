Gilliam’s homer leads Trenton to 5-3 win over Harrisburg

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Isiah Gilliam hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 5-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday.

The home run by Gilliam scored Rashad Crawford to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead.

After Harrisburg scored a run in the third on a home run by Rhett Wiseman, the Senators went up in the fifth inning when Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run.

The Thunder later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Ben Ruta and Chris Gittens hit RBI singles, while Kyle Holder hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Gittens singled three times for Trenton.

Trenton right-hander Rony Garcia (3-11) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyler Mapes (5-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings.