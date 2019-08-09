Peralta leads Frederick to 1-0 win over Down East

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Ofelky Peralta allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Frederick Keys over the Down East Wood Ducks in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Peralta (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the second inning when J.C. Escarra hit a solo home run.

Tim Brennan (4-1) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Wood Ducks were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Keys' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Down East is 6-2 against Frederick this season.