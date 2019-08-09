Guzman leads Jacksonville to 2-1 win over Mississippi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jorge Guzman struck out 13 hitters over six innings, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Mississippi Braves in a 2-1 win on Friday.

Guzman (6-10) walked four to get the win.

Jacksonville started the scoring in the second inning when Bryson Brigman hit a solo home run.

After Jacksonville added a run in the fourth when Brian Miller scored on a groundout, the Braves cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Greyson Jenista hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Philip Pfeifer (1-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked four.