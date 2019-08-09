Manning leads Erie to 4-2 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Matt Manning struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Erie SeaWolves over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 4-2 win on Friday.

Manning (10-4) allowed one run and four hits to pick up the win.

Erie started the scoring in the first inning when Derek Hill scored on an error and Isaac Paredes scored on a groundout.

Trailing 4-1, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Josh Palacios hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yennsy Diaz (8-8) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Erie improved to 3-1 against New Hampshire this season.