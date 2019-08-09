McClanahan, Haley spur Montgomery to 6-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Jim Haley had two hits and scored two runs, and Shane McClanahan pitched five scoreless innings as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Birmingham Barons 6-1 on Friday.

McClanahan (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing two hits.

Montgomery went up 4-0 in the sixth after Tristan Gray hit a two-run home run and Brett Sullivan scored on an error.

Birmingham answered in the bottom of the inning when Blake Rutherford hit an RBI double, scoring Luis Gonzalez to cut the deficit to three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

John Parke (3-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Rutherford doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Barons.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 12-6 against Birmingham this season.