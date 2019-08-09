McKinstry leads Okla. City to 9-2 win over Tacoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Zach McKinstry hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 9-2 on Friday. With the victory, the Dodgers swept the three-game series.

The home runs by McKinstry, both three-run shots, came in the second and third innings off Darren McCaughan.

Okla. City right-hander Logan Bawcom (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter McCaughan (0-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing eight runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings.