Rincones’ single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 5-4 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Rafael Rincones hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 5-4 win over the AZL Mariners on Saturday.

Wilson Alvarez scored on the play to give the AZL Athletics Gold a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Marcus Smith and then went to third on a double play.

After AZL Athletics Gold added three runs in the second, the AZL Mariners cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Nolan Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Jepherson Garcia.

The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the eighth when Enrry Pantoja scored on a wild pitch.

AZL Mariners saw its comeback attempt come up short after Garcia hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the AZL Athletics Gold lead to 5-4.

Zach Rafuse (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Mariners starter Raul Alcantara (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Perez tripled and singled for the AZL Mariners.