Echavarria leads AZL Padres 2 to 6-2 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Vladimir Echavarria had four hits and scored two runs as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL White Sox 6-2 on Saturday.

AZL Padres 2 went up 2-0 in the fourth after Junior Perez hit a solo home run.

After AZL Padres 2 added two runs, the AZL White Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Sidney Pimentel scored on a passed ball.

The AZL Padres 2 extended their lead in the seventh when Jared Alvarez-Lopez scored on a passed ball and Taylor Lomack scored on a single.

Michell Miliano (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL White Sox starter Yoelvin Silven (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Padres 2 improved to 4-1 against AZL White Sox this season.