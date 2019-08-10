Urias has 4 RBI, leads Memphis to 15-0 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Urias, Adolis Garcia, Justin Williams and Joe Hudson drove in at least three runs each, as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Sacramento River Cats 15-0 on Friday.

Urias doubled and singled three times, driving home four runs. Garcia homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs and driving in three.

Memphis started the scoring in the first inning when Williams drew a bases-loaded walk and Urias hit an RBI single.

The Redbirds later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Memphis starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (5-4) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Yoanys Quiala (6-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The River Cats were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Redbirds' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.