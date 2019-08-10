Los Angeles visits DC United on 3-game road skid

LA Galaxy (12-10-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (9-7-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to DC United looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

DC United is 5-3-5 in home games. DC United is sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 31 goals.

The Galaxy are 4-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles is 7-3-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Rooney leads DC United with six assists. Luciano Acosta has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Los Angeles with 16 goals. Favio Alvarez has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 2-3-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).

Los Angeles: Diego Polenta, Romain Alessandrini (injured), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juninho (injured), Efrain Alvarez.