Del Orbe’s sac fly leads DSL Rangers2 to 8-4 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Alisson Del Orbe drove in Joiquer Guacare with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the DSL Rangers2 to an 8-4 win over the DSL Brewers on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Del Orbe, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Rangers2 a 1-0 lead before Jeremia Almonte hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

DSL Brewers answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to tie the game on an RBI single by Farlyn Manon and an RBI double by Alberis Ferrer.

The DSL Rangers2 took the lead for good in the sixth when Del Orbe hit a solo home run.

Bladimir Ramirez (2-0) got the win in relief while Rafael Garcia (1-6) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.