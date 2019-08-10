GCL Tigers East beats GCL Phillies West 4-2

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Elliott Cary scored on an error in the first inning, leading the GCL Tigers East to a 4-2 win over the GCL Phillies West on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the GCL Tigers East and a three-game winning streak for the GCL Phillies West.

Cary scored on the play to give the GCL Tigers East a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on an error.

After GCL Tigers East added three runs, the GCL Phillies West cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luis Rojas hit an RBI single and Tucker Maxwell drew a bases-loaded walk.

GCL Tigers East starter Brendan White (1-1) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Pacheco (2-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after giving up three runs and five hits over three innings.

Despite the loss, GCL Phillies West is 5-1 against GCL Tigers East this season.