Budier leads DSL Dodgers Bautista to 5-1 win over DSL Marlins

, (AP) -- Andrew Budier pitched five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Dodgers Bautista over the DSL Marlins in a 5-1 win on Saturday.

Budier (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two hits.

DSL Dodgers Bautista went up 5-0 in the fourth after Darwin Arainamo scored on a single and Jose Garcia scored when a runner was thrown out.

Guillermo Ramirez (2-3) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the DSL Marlins, Isaac De Leon doubled twice.