Budier leads DSL Dodgers Bautista to 5-1 win over DSL Marlins
, (AP) -- Andrew Budier pitched five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Dodgers Bautista over the DSL Marlins in a 5-1 win on Saturday.
Budier (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two hits.
DSL Dodgers Bautista went up 5-0 in the fourth after Darwin Arainamo scored on a single and Jose Garcia scored when a runner was thrown out.
Guillermo Ramirez (2-3) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked one.
For the DSL Marlins, Isaac De Leon doubled twice.
