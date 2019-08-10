Diaz leads DSL Cardinals Blue over DSL Phillies Red 8-1

, (AP) -- Fernando Diaz homered and had two hits, driving in two as the DSL Cardinals Blue topped the DSL Phillies Red 8-1 on Saturday.

DSL Cardinals Blue started the scoring in the first inning when Diaz and Leudy Pena hit RBI singles.

The DSL Cardinals Blue later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the seventh.

DSL Cardinals Blue starter Gustavo J. Rodriguez (4-0) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Manuel Urias (3-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over five innings.

Alexeis Azuaje tripled and singled for the DSL Phillies Red.