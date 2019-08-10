Aguilar, De La Cruz lead the way for DSL Indians

, (AP) -- Daniel Aguilar homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the DSL Indians beat the DSL Cubs1 7-4 on Saturday.

Moises De La Cruz singled twice with two runs for DSL Indians.

DSL Indians took a 2-1 lead in the third after Angel Martinez hit a two-run single.

After DSL Indians added a run in the fourth when Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Victor Planchart, the DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Rafael Morel hit an RBI double, bringing home Juan Mora.

DSL Indians left-hander Tomas Reyes (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Moises Diaz (2-6) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.

Mora homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for the DSL Cubs1.