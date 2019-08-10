Torres’ run leads DSL Mets2 to 4-3 win over DSL D-backs2

, (AP) -- Kevin Torres scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Mets2 to a 4-3 win over the DSL D-backs2 on Saturday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Mets2 a 3-2 lead before Samuel Marte stole home later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, DSL D-backs2 cut into the lead on a single by Juan Batista that scored Esteban Aquino.

Martin Rodriguez (4-2) got the win in relief while Pablo Pimentel (4-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL D-backs2, Batista doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases.

DSL Mets2 improved to 8-2 against DSL D-backs2 this season.