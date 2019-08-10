Jerez, Baez hit grand slams, lead DSL Pirates1 over DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Juan Jerez and Darwin Baez hit grand slams to lead the DSL Pirates1 to a 12-6 win over the DSL Rays2 on Saturday.

DSL Pirates1 started the scoring with a big third inning, when Jerez hit a grand slam.

Following the big inning, the DSL Rays2 cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Patrick Merino hit a solo home run.

Carlos Campos (5-2) got the win in relief while DSL Rays2 starter Nomar Rojas (3-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Alfredo Balbuena homered and singled, driving in five runs for the DSL Rays2.